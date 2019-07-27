FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FARO traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.66 million, a PE ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.16. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,037,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 389,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,779,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

