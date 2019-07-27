FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FARO. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.95.
FARO traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.66 million, a PE ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.16. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $70.20.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,037,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 389,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,779,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
