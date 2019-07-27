Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Update

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,367,400 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 842,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,288,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLMN. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $677.42 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.34. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

