FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,926,700 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 2,272,600 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

FDS stock traded up $5.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.56. The company had a trading volume of 246,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.05. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $305.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total transaction of $775,467.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $216,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,314 shares of company stock worth $21,472,950. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,705,000. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,560,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,900,000 after buying an additional 172,591 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 71.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,201,000 after buying an additional 75,988 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

