F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $577-587 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.69 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $2.53-2.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,262. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $131.53 and a 1 year high of $199.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.22.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded F5 Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.57.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $606,471.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $26,998.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,301.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,168 shares of company stock worth $1,546,472 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.