ETFs Batt Tech Lith ETF Units FP (ASX:ACDC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ETFs Batt Tech Lith ETF Units FP (ASX:ACDC)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$47.76 ($33.87) and last traded at A$47.70 ($33.83), approximately 2,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$47.66 ($33.80).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.253 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFs Batt Tech Lith ETF Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFs Batt Tech Lith ETF Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.