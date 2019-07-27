Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.19-13.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.14. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $13.19-13.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Robert W. Baird cut Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut Barrick Gold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.91.

NYSE:ESS traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.07. 319,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $231.32 and a 1 year high of $308.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

