Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.31. 2,133,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 189,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Santander upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

