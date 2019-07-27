eosDAC (EOSDAC) One Day Volume Hits $49,124.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. eosDAC has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $49,124.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM, Bitbns and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Hotbit, Bibox, Gate.io, OTCBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

