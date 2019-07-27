Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 255,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 44,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBTC stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. 15,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.86. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.82 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 21.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

