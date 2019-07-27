Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.69. 2,150,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.99 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.32. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). Entergy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

In related news, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $417,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,315,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,016 shares of company stock valued at $16,041,842. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

