Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $42.83, approximately 65,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,035,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.02 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 15,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $632,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,855.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $522,253.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,479 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

