Endor Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $9.28 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinsuper, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.55 or 0.01165133 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,617,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit, Coinall, Coinsuper, Bittrex, CoinBene, Upbit, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

