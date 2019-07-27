Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,073 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $43,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.93. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In other news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $887,569.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $58,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

