eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. First Analysis began coverage on eHealth in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.

EHTH traded up $22.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 172.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46. eHealth has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $112.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.98 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $90,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,975 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

