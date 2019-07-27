eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.47, Morningstar.com reports. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. eHealth updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.77-1.97 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.77-1.95 EPS.

eHealth stock traded up $22.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,399,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,351. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.06 and a beta of 1.23. eHealth has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $112.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EHTH. First Analysis began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 34,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,072,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $90,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,975. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,565,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,568,000 after purchasing an additional 58,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1,540.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,644,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,184 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,222,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,205,000 after purchasing an additional 131,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,464,000 after purchasing an additional 214,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.