Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.30.
ECHO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. 369,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,812,000 after acquiring an additional 192,214 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 377,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 118,550 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,097,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 110,365 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 66,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 42,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
