Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ECHO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. 369,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $553.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,812,000 after acquiring an additional 192,214 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 377,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 118,550 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,097,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 110,365 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 66,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 42,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

