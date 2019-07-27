eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EBAY. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Post from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.37.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.23. 8,385,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,999,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $255,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 20,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $787,041.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,290.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,963. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in eBay by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 48,299 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in eBay by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in eBay by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 178,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in eBay by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank grew its stake in eBay by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.