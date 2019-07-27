EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Sell

Societe Generale downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESYJY remained flat at $$13.83 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.