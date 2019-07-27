Dystem Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. Dystem has a total market capitalization of $11,023.00 and $4.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dystem has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009749 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004785 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem Coin Profile

Dystem (CRYPTO:DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 6,572,313 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,984 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio . Dystem’s official website is dystem.io

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

