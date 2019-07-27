Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Down 27.2% in July

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Shares of DLNG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,009. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.02. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

