Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €42.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.93 ($40.61).

ETR DUE opened at €27.28 ($31.72) on Tuesday. Duerr has a 12 month low of €24.82 ($28.86) and a 12 month high of €43.11 ($50.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is €29.80.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

