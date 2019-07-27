DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Decreased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 200,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,048,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 568,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,966,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in DTE Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DTE Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,293,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,338,000 after purchasing an additional 194,255 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $1,247,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,679.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth G. Shaw purchased 2,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $248,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,715. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $129.37. The stock had a trading volume of 930,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,034. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

