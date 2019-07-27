Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,700 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 7,628,100 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Dropbox news, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 9,122 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,227. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

DBX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. 2,170,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.58 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.