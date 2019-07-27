Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $12.16. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 59,594 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Street Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.68 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.06. The stock has a market cap of $932.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

