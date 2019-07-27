Dragonchain Market Capitalization Hits $20.69 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $20.69 million and approximately $126,500.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Allcoin, LATOKEN and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00293240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.01590152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023984 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00118724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Allcoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

