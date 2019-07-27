Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.54%.

NYSE DVD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,641. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00. Dover Motorsports has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dover Motorsports stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 165,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.45% of Dover Motorsports at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.