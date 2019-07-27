Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SAUC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 70,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,731. Diversified Restaurant has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Diversified Restaurant alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diversified Restaurant stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Diversified Restaurant at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.