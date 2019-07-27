Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 5.1%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.98 and last traded at $38.72, approximately 2,887,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 930,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,076.3% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 210,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,279 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 2,989.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 324,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 313,937 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 900.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

