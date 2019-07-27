Directv (NASDAQ:DTV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.82

Directv (NASDAQ:DTV)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and traded as high as $56.24. Directv shares last traded at $55.89, with a volume of 5,465 shares traded.

About Directv (NASDAQ:DTV)

DIRECTV is a provider of digital television entertainment in the United States and Latin America. The Company operates two direct-to-home (DTH) business units: DIRECTV U.S. and DIRECTV Latin America, which are engaged in acquiring, promoting, selling and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily through satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.

