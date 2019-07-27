DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on DMAC. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of DMAC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.60. 24,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,411. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 19,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.29% of DiaMedica Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

