Diageo (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.17 and last traded at $90.11, 31 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.17.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Diageo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.