Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,860 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,860 ($37.37) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,337.50 ($43.61).

LON DGE traded up GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,323 ($43.42). The stock had a trading volume of 4,977,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,402.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

