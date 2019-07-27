Detour Gold (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) Lowered to Hold at GMP Securities

GMP Securities downgraded shares of Detour Gold (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DRGDF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DRGDF opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46. Detour Gold has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

