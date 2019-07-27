DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Capitalization Hits $13,767.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $13,767.00 and $16,110.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00426999 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00084675 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000102 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010473 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007608 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001317 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,469,322,579 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.