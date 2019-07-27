Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earns Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $647,822.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $54,873.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,288 shares of company stock worth $5,753,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.