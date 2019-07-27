DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $22,877.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005826 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000609 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00052704 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, RightBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

