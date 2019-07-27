Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $200.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $192.00 target price (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.81.

NYSE:DECK traded down $18.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,498. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.73. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 13.45%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $281,975.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,734.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $204,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,961,000 after purchasing an additional 449,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $53,144,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,025,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 360,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 75,316 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

