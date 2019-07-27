Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.71 ($89.19).

Shares of EPA BN traded up €1.20 ($1.40) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €78.40 ($91.16). The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €74.65. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

