DA Davidson Weighs in on Primoris Services Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 99,810 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,052,093.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,074,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 574,928 shares of company stock worth $11,270,214. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,066,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,657,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after purchasing an additional 420,100 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 58.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 644,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 36.0% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 507,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 134,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

