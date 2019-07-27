DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acme United in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Kawamoto now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Acme United has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Acme United by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Acme United by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 286,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Acme United by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Acme United by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

