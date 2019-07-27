CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTMX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Nomura cut their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.22.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 111.27% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 735,320 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 668,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 177,845 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 611,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 432,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 222,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

