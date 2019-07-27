CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Down 5.5%

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.58 and last traded at $56.73, 832,463 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 994,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CONE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CyrusOne had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 69.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

