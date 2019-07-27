Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.30

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and traded as low as $7.37. Cypress Energy Partners shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 1,999 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 129.42%. The business had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider John T. Mcnabb II acquired 5,000 shares of Cypress Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 65,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,107.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,500 over the last ninety days.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

