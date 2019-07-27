CYCLEAN Hits Market Capitalization of $313,956.00 (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CYCLEAN token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DOBI trade and CoinExchange. CYCLEAN has a total market cap of $313,956.00 and $12.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00293967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.01597006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000605 BTC.

CYCLEAN Token Profile

CYCLEAN’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CYCLEAN is cyclean.io . CYCLEAN’s official message board is cycleanio.blogspot.com

CYCLEAN Token Trading

CYCLEAN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

