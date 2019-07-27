Cybg (LON:CYBG) PT Raised to GBX 220

Cybg (LON:CYBG) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CYBG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Investec downgraded Cybg to a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a top pick rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cybg presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 244.31 ($3.19).

Get Cybg alerts:

Shares of LON CYBG opened at GBX 197.80 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.48. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.86. Cybg has a 12 month low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 367 ($4.80).

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.