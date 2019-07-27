CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CVR Partners stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. 174,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,011. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter.
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.
