CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CVR Partners stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. 174,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,011. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 6,343.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

