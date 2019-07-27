CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. 1,064,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,150,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $101,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,660 shares of company stock worth $3,228,758 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CVB Financial by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

