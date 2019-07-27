Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBI. TheStreet cut ZovioInc . from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.15.

NYSE CUBI traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $20.57. 253,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $611.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.51 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

