Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of exceed $2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Customers Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZovioInc . from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 253,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.