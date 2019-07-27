Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Receives $139.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.33.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $910,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $2,060,070. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 49.6% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 836.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.94. 173,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $95.23 and a 12-month high of $141.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.47.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.76 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

